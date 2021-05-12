FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Ashwagandha: Benefits + How to Use it

Ashwagandha is having a moment. It’s been used as a dietary supplement for decades, but only recently has it received such attention, due in part to an abundance of research published over the last few years. In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly explains what ashwagandha is, and three benefits of ashwagandha that are backed by science.

As always, check with your health practitioner + pharmacist before adding any new supplement to your regime. Be aware that ashwagandha can interfere with medications for anxiety, depression, thyroid, diabetes (potentially lowering blood sugars even further) and hypertension (potentially lowering blood pressure even further).

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb used in traditional medicine, meaning that it increases our resistance against physical, chemical, or biological stressors, bringing a ‘normalizing’ or stabilizing effect into the body.

There are many, many potential benefits of ashwagandha, from athletic performance to ADHD to bipolar disorder, but more research is needed to confirm the findings of many of these findings.

Here are three benefits of ashwagandha that are backed by science, along with recommended dosage:

Stress | Ashwagandha may help reduce stress and stress-related weight gain.



Details: In adults with chronic stress, clinical research shows that taking 240 mg ashwagandha extracts daily or 300 mg twice daily for 2 months reduces perceived stress levels by 30% to 44% and decreases cortisol levels by 22% to 28%. Other clinical research shows that taking ashwagandha root extract 500 mg twice daily may prevent stress-related weight gain when compared with placebo.



Healthy Aging | Ashwagandha may improve well-being, sleep, and alertness in older individuals.



Details: A small clinical trial in individuals aged 65-80 years found that taking 600 mg ashwagandha extract daily for 12 weeks improved overall well-being, sleep quality, and mental alertness by small to moderate amounts when compared with placebo.

Anxiety | Ashwagandha may modestly reduce anxiety in people with generalized anxiety disorder.



Details: A small clinical trial in patients with generalized anxiety disorder who were taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) found that taking 1,000 mg ashwagandha daily for 6 weeks reduced symptoms of anxiety by 48%, compared with a 27% reduction in patients taking placebo.





