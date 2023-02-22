NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The 8th annual Alcohol Free For 40 challenge starts today!

Rarely is there one single change that can help improve body composition, blood pressure and cholesterol – and even give us even clearer, brighter skin – in just six weeks. Yet these are the benefits experienced year after year with the annual Alcohol Free For 40 Challenge hosted by Ochsner Eat Fit in partnership with Lyre’s.

Whether you’re officially taking part in the Challenge, or going booze-free on your own, here’s are five key items to keep on hand to make zero-proof sipping a notch easier.

Zero Proof Spirits

It’s exactly what it sounds like – non-alcoholic spirits that make it possible to remake your favorite cocktails, sans the booze. With beautiful bottles and an array of spirits to choose from, brands like Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Spirits are making it easier than ever to navigate the zero-proof world.

Non-Alcoholic Beer

If you’ve been turned off by n/a beers in the past (think O’doul’s), give these another go. Ranging from craft beers like Surreal to familiar favorites like Heineken 0.0, the flavor profile is markedly improved. I always keep my fridge stocked with Surreal (some of their varieties are as low as 17 or 25 calories, yet full of flavor); Heineken 0.0 is often available and my go-to at sports events, restaurants and bars.

Bitters

Yes, most varieties of bitters contain alcohol. But considering only a drop – or a few drops – of bitters is typically added to a drink, it’s generally insignificant. El Guapo Bitters is a local brand based here in New Orleans, that also happens to be alcohol-free.

Gorgeous Glassware + Barware

Treat yourself. Elevate your drink with a special glass, make your drink with quality barware. A simple wine or rocks glass will do, or elevate your game with vintage glassware, like the gorgeous glasses featured in Craft by Jeffrey Clark Style (email info@jeffreyclarkstyle.com).

Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails

We’re a little biased, of course, but really – this book, written by me, along with bar expert Ethan Skaggs and Melanie Warner Spencer, is filled with beautiful drinks to provide drink inspiration, along with educational tools and how-to guides, from making your own Eat Fit Simple Syrup (it’s incredibly simple) to DIY bitters and shrubs.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here