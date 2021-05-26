FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | 8 Trader Joe’s Finds Under $5

FUELED Wellness with Molly

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 8 Trader Joe’s finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness into meals and snacks on the fly.

For more Trader Joe’s Top Picks under $5, check out Molly’s podcast, link here.

CREAMY DIPS + SNACKS

  • Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip | Ingredients include cauliflower, ricotta, parmesan, jalapeno…

Per serving: 40 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 120 mg sodium, 1 gram carb, 0 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

  • Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip | Ingredients include Greek yogurt, spinach, water chestnuts, kale, mayonnaise, seasoning, red peppers, carrots…

Per serving: 30 calories, 2 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 150 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, <1 gram fiber, <1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

  • Avocado Tzatziki Dip | Ingredients include Greek yogurt, avocado, cucumber, lemon, jalapeno…

Per serving: 25 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 80 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 sugar, 1 gram protein

  • Mini Brie Bites | Ingredients include pasteurized milk and cream, salt, rennet

Per serving: 70 calories, 6 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 160 mg sodium, 0 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 4 grams protein.

BREAKFAST

  • Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix | Ingredients include white whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, whole grain oat flour…

Per serving: 140 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 260 mg sodium, 23 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 10 grams protein.

FREEZER SECTION

  • Palak Paneer | Ingredients include spinach, paneer (cheese), onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cream, water, spices, garlic, salt, green chili peppers, chickpea flour, turmeric, ghee, fenugreek leaves.

Per serving: 210 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 510 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 10 grams protein.

  • Cauliflower Gnocchi | Ingredients include cauliflower, cassava flour, potato starch, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt.

Per serving: 140 calories, 3 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 450 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, (0g added sugar), 2 grams protein.

  • Misto Alla Griglia | Ingredients include grilled vegetables (eggplant, zucchini, red peppers), extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, parsley, oregano, garlic powder, garlic, sugar, black pepper.

Per serving: 90 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 270 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News