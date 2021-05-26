FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | 8 Trader Joe’s Finds Under $5

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these 8 Trader Joe’s finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness into meals and snacks on the fly.

CREAMY DIPS + SNACKS

Creamy Cauliflower Jalapeno Dip | Ingredients include cauliflower, ricotta, parmesan, jalapeno…

Per serving: 40 calories, 3.5 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 120 mg sodium, 1 gram carb, 0 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

Spinach & Kale Greek Yogurt Dip | Ingredients include Greek yogurt, spinach, water chestnuts, kale, mayonnaise, seasoning, red peppers, carrots…

Per serving: 30 calories, 2 grams fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 150 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, <1 gram fiber, <1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

Avocado Tzatziki Dip | Ingredients include Greek yogurt, avocado, cucumber, lemon, jalapeno…

Per serving: 25 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 80 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 sugar, 1 gram protein

Mini Brie Bites | Ingredients include pasteurized milk and cream, salt, rennet

Per serving: 70 calories, 6 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 160 mg sodium, 0 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 4 grams protein.

BREAKFAST

Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix | Ingredients include white whole wheat flour, whole wheat flour, whey protein isolate, whey protein concentrate, whole grain oat flour…

Per serving: 140 calories, 1 gram fat, 0 grams saturated fat, 260 mg sodium, 23 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0g added sugar), 10 grams protein.

FREEZER SECTION

Palak Paneer | Ingredients include spinach, paneer (cheese), onions, tomatoes, broccoli, cream, water, spices, garlic, salt, green chili peppers, chickpea flour, turmeric, ghee, fenugreek leaves.

Per serving: 210 calories, 16 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat, 510 mg sodium, 9 grams carbohydrates, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 10 grams protein.

Cauliflower Gnocchi | Ingredients include cauliflower, cassava flour, potato starch, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt.

Per serving: 140 calories, 3 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 450 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, (0g added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Misto Alla Griglia | Ingredients include grilled vegetables (eggplant, zucchini, red peppers), extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, parsley, oregano, garlic powder, garlic, sugar, black pepper.

Per serving: 90 calories, 8 grams fat, 1 gram saturated fat, 270 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0g added sugar), 1 gram protein.

