Breakfast cereal typically is one of my least favorite breakfasts – it’s usually high in carbs – too often refined, processed carbs – with little protein to speak of. These 5 cereals, however, pack in a punch of protein that’s essential to keep us feeling satisfied longer, support muscle repair and growth, and help to maintain our alertness and focus.

TIP: Check product websites for store-locator in your region

Magic Spoon Grain-Free Cereal | variety of flavors, including Fruity, Cocoa, Frosted, Honey , Cinnamon

Per 1/2 cup (28 g): 90 calories, 11 grams carb (0 net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include milk protein isolate, erythritol [plant-based no-calorie sweetener], MCTs [medium chain triglycerides], insulin, allulose [plant-based sweetener], natural colors, monk fruit extract

Dairy-based protein; sweetened with monk fruit extract

Kay’s Naturals Cereal | flavors include Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, French Vanilla

Per cup (34 g): 120 calories, 18 grams carb (14 net carbs), 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Non-GMO ingredients include soy protein isolate, yellow corn flour, rice flour, tapioca starch, along with pea fiber, honey, sugar and stevia

Plant-based protein; sweetened with blend of honey, sugar, stevia

HighKey Protein Cereal | variety of flavors, including Fruity, Cocoa, Frosted, Blueberry, Cinnamon and more

Per cup (37 g): 150 calories, 15 grams carb (4 net carbs), 1 gram fiber, 0 sugar, 13 grams protein

Ingredients include milk protein blend [casein, whey protein concentrate], allulose, monk fruit extract, sunflower and avocado oil, inulin

Dairy-based protein; sweetened with allulose and monk fruit extract

Catalina Crunch Keto Friendly Cereal | 8 flavors, including Fruity, Maple Waffle, Chocolate Banana and more

Per 1/2 cup (36 g): 110 calories, 14 grams carb (5 net carbs), 9 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 11 grams protein

Ingredients include pea protein, potato fiber, corn fiber, chicory root fiber, tapioca flower, sunflower oil

Plant-based protein; sweetened with stevia

Nature’s Path Organic Keto Cereal | flavors include Cinnamon Toast, Dark Chocolate

Per cup (40 g): 110 calories, 20 grams carb (4 net carbs), 10 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 7 grams protein

Organic ingredients include potato fiber, erythritol [plant-based no-calorie sweetener], tapioca starch, navy bean flower, pea protein, mung bean protein, coconut oil, psyllium [fiber]

Plant-based protein; sweetened with organic monk fruit extract

