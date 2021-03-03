FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | 5 Top Costco Finds

Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these five Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze nutritional goodness into meals on the fly.

Want more Costco inspo & pointers? Check out Molly’s past Costco segments, including the “Costco Diet” and the 2017, 2018 and 2019 editions of Molly’s top Costco finds.

Thai-Style Coconut Chicken by Kevin’s Natural Foods | GF, Low Carb

: 190 calories, 7 grams fat, 5 grams sat fat, 420 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 23 grams protein Ingredients include chicken breast, coconut milk, sea salt, spices

include chicken breast, coconut milk, sea salt, spices Note: Kevin’s also offers Korean BBQ-Style Chicken with similar nutritional profile

Chicken Breast Grande Enchiladas with Tomatillo Sauce by Realgood Enchiladas | GF, Low Carb

190 calories, 9 grams fat, 5 grams sat fat, 4 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 20 grams protein Ingredients include a ‘tortilla’ made of chicken and cheese, filled with chicken and sauce of tomatillos, jalapenos, and spices.

Chicken Marsala with Riced Cauliflower by Caesar’s Kitchen | GF

200 calories, 8 grams fat, 2.5 grams sat fat, 13 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 1 gram added sugar, 18 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower, chicken, mushrooms, marsala wine, chicken broth, olive oil, cream, herbs, spices

Organic Spaghetti Squash by A La Carte Gourmet Classics | GF, Low Carb

70 calories, 5 grams fat, 3 grams sat fat, 55 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram protein Ingredients include organic spaghetti squash, cultured butter, salt

Healthy Noodle by Kibun Foods | GF, Low Carb, Vegan

30 calories, 0 fat, 180 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate (0 net carbs), 6 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 1 gram protein Ingredients include soybean fiber powder, cellulose, yam konjac powder, salt

*Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com