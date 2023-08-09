It’s wildly hot, y’all. Staying hydrated is key to for staying safe in the summertime heat, and also essential for maximizing energy, mood, focus, workout performance and recovery. Pure water is good, but when we’re losing large volumes of sweat, we also want to be sure to replenish electrolytes, as well as fluid.

When it comes to sports drinks, most of us can benefit from steering clear of sugary versions typically on shelves – most are loaded with added sugar, and often artificial food dyes, as well. Here’s a rundown of five of Molly’s top sports drink recommendations for low-sugar, all-natural electrolyte-rich hydration.

Bottled Sports Drinks with zero artificial sweeteners or colors

BodyArmor Lyte: 20 calories, 2 grams sugar (0 added), 40 mg sodium, 700 mg potassium Sweetened with erythritol and stevia



G Fit by Gatorade: 10 calories, 1 gram sugar (0 added), 230 mg sodium, 60 mg potassium Sweetened with stevia



Electrolyte Tablets + Packets

nuun: 15 calories, 4 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 300 mg sodium, 150 mg potassium Sweetened with stevia



Ultima: 0 calories, 0 carb, 0 sugar, 55 mg sodium, 250 mg potassium Sweetened with stevia

Liquid IV – for those who can use a bit more carbs + sodium 45 calories, 11 grams sugar, 500 mg sodium, 370 mg potassium Sweetened with pure cane sugar



Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

