NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — ‘Tis the season for all things Peppermint, from Peppermint Mocha to Peppermint Chocolate or White Chocolate. And if you just can’t stop thinking about these wintery sweet delights, try out our top five finds for peppermint finds that will do your body well.

CHOCOLATE CHIPS | Lily’s Peppermint White Chocolate Style Baking Chips [vegetarian]

60 calories, 3 grams net carbs, <1 gram sugar

Ingredients include plant-based sweetener erythritol, cocoa butter, milk, chicory root fiber, stevia

Add to good-for-you baked goods, or melt and drizzle as a peppermint white chocolate sauce

COFFEE | Cool Brew Peppermint Mocha [vegan]

4 calories, 1 gram carbohydrate, 1 gram sugar

Simple ingredient list of water, coffee, chicory, natural chocolate and natural mint flavoring.

Add a shot of Peppermint Mocha Cool Brew to hot or cold water and/or milk. Go lower-carb (and vegan) with unsweetened coconut milk or unsweetened almond milk – or at it to a ready-to-drink low-carb protein drink like ICONIC for a low-carb, protein-rich Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte.

COFFEE CREAMER | nutpods peppermint mocha almond + coconut creamer [vegan]

10 calories, 0 carb, 0 sugar

Ingredients include coconut cream, almonds, natural flavors, acacia & gellan gum

Add to hot or iced coffee, smoothies, even a splash in hot cereals

PROTEIN BAR | Aloha Peppermint White Chocolate [vegan]

220 calories, 17 grams net carbs, 5 grams sugar, 14 grams protein.

Plant-based protein blend, creamy inside with crunchy, cool peppermint topping.

Available at health food and supplement stores, and online at www.aloha.com.

PROTEIN POWDER | Organic Peppermint Hot Cocoa Protein Powder by Orgain [vegan]

160 calories, 8 grams net carbs, 0 sugar, 21 grams protein

Pea protein + plant-based protein blend, natural sweetened with zero-calorie plant-based sweeteners with natural peppermint flavors

Add scoop to smoothies, hot or iced latte, and baked goods

Available locally at Whole Foods Market + online at www.Orgain.com

