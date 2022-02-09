Say ‘I love you’ with beautifully delicious chocolate-covered strawberries – for Valentine’s Day and beyond! In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, we’re sharing three simple ways to savor the flavor of strawberry-meets-chocolate year-round, each with zero added sugar.

Heart-Shaped Strawberry-Filled PB + Chocolate Cups

We took our Salted Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (featured in Molly’s Eat Fit Cookbook; also find the recipe on wgno.com) and replaced half of the filling (we use almond butter in place of peanut butter) with no-sugar-added strawberry preserves. Pour into little heart-shaped molds and – voila – a zero-sugar, low carb and vegan treat to savor for Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Makes 24 servings. 120 calories, 8.5 grams carbohydrate (3 grams net carbs), 0 added sugar.

DIY Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

There’s two ways to do this, both entirely zero-sugar and low-glycemic: One is a homemade ‘Magic Shell’ chocolate coating (recipe here), or – that same Salted Dark Chocolate PB Cup recipe, above, comes in handy here, too. Simply use the outer chocolate layer for dipping fresh, juicy strawberries.

Smoothie King| build your own ‘Chocolate-Covered Strawberry’ blend

Sip a protein-rich version of a chocolate-covered strawberry with the Slim & Trim Chocolate with an added scoop (or two) of no-sugar-added strawberries.

Per 20-ounce: 250 calories, 44 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 20 grams protein

