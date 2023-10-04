You asked, we listened!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We’ve featured favorite finds over the years from stores like Costco, Trader Joe’s and of course our local markets. This week we’re showcasing surprisingly healthful finds at Walmart, thanks to the request of many of our viewers.

So here’s the thing: If you haven’t been to Walmart in a while, do yourself (and your wallet) a favor and check it out. You’ll find many of the same good-for-you products and brands that you’ll see on shelves at stores like Whole Foods, often for a fraction of the price.

From green juices to kombucha to protein cereals to quality Greek yogurt, there’s no shortage of nutritious foods on the shelves. Here are three creative, novel, and good-for-you finds to try right now:

MaxMallow Zero Sugar Marshmallow by Max Sweets | low carb, no sugar added, grain free, gluten free

Available in classic style, burnt caramel, cinnamon, birthday cake and more

Vegan options available

Ingredients include grass-fed gelatin, collagen, vegetable-based prebiotic fibers, MCT oil, pea protein and plant-based zero-calorie sweetener

grass-fed gelatin, collagen, vegetable-based prebiotic fibers, MCT oil, pea protein and plant-based zero-calorie sweetener Per serving (2 marshmallows): 15 calories, 3 grams net carbs, 0 sugar

Golden Milk drink mix by My Green Farm | vegan, low carb, no sugar added, grain free, gluten free

A delicious, convenient take on Golden Mil, an ancient Ayurvedic remedy; stir into warmed milk of choice (e.g. unsweetened coconut or almond milk)

Ingredients include organic turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom

include organic turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom Per serving (mix only): 10 calories, 2 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber

Organic Coconut Milk Powder by Bare Organics | dairy free, vegan, no sugar added, grain free, gluten free

Excellent replacement for typical powdered coffee creamers centered on corn syrup solids

Ingredients include organic coconut milk, gum acacia and tapioca maltodextrin

include organic coconut milk, gum acacia and tapioca maltodextrin Per serving: 40 calories, 2 grams carbs, less than 1 gram sugar

