NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Sweet treats that help to satisfy a chocolate craving and keep glucose levels in check? Yes, please! Tune in for three of Molly’s favorite finds, plus the results of an (informal) assessment of how each appears to influence glucose levels.

Three Chocolate Finds to Try:

Lily’s Chocolate [gluten + grain free] |two grams net carbs per serving

Varieties include milk or dark chocolate, and varieties such as peanut butter filled, and salted caramel

Ingredients include unsweetened chocolate, inulin, erythritol, cocoa butter, stevia

Per serving (approx. 1/3 bar): 130 calories, 11 grams fat, 17 grams carbohydrate(2 grams net carbs), 10 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein

Quest Peanut Butter Cups [gluten + grain free] | one gram net carbs per two-cup serving

Ingredients include whey protein, erythritol, unsweetened chocolate, cocoa butter, peanuts, palm kernel oil

Per PB cup: 100 calories, 7.5 grams fat, 6.5 grams carbohydrate (<1 gram net carbs), 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar, 5.5 grams protein

HighKey Cookies [gluten + grain free] | one gram net carb per serving

Ingredients include almond flour, erythritol, coconut oil, butter, unsweetened chocolate, eggs, stevia, monkfruit

Per serving (7 mini cookies): 130 calories, 12 grams fat, 12 grams carbohydrate (1 gram net carb), 0 sugar, 3 grams protein

Please note that this was a very small and anecdotal assessment via continuous glucose monitor. To understand what is best for you, please check with your physician and/or registered dietitian for personalized nutritional guidance.

