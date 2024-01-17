NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — I much prefer the concept of a New Year’s refresh, or reset, versus setting a strict ‘resolution’ that may or may not be sustainable.

And as we’re determining just what this reset might look like, it’s important to keep the focus on what really matters. We’re inundated with wellness content about what we ‘should’ or shouldn’t do, it’s easy to want to take on too many changes at once – and too often, when we take on too much, it’s a challenge to follow through on any of it.

Here are three strategies to help figure out what really matters – for you – helping us identify our strengths, and where we have the most room for improvement:

Take Stock : Pay attention to your typical nutrition, movement and sleep trends

: Pay attention to your typical nutrition, movement and sleep trends Keep a Journal : Digital or pen and paper

: Digital or pen and paper Consider a Fitness Tracker – eg FitBit, Apple Watch, Oura Ring, continuous glucose monitor

Using the above strategies, identify just one to three key areas of focus that you’re looking to improve, preferably behavior changes that will reap the biggest benefits. Is it getting a handle on late-night snacking? Moving more? Drinking more water and/or dialing back our caffeine intake?

Limiting our focus to three behaviors – at the most – is key for setting ourselves up for success.

For more:

Molly’s podcast: Top Tools to Track Your Wellness Goals

Molly’s article: Which Wellness Tracker is Best For You

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by evamor. Learn more at evamor.com.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts