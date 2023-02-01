NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The next 3 weeks are filled with parades and parties, friends and family, king cake and cocktails – and it’s no secret that Carnival season can feel magical, but the rolling revelry can also take a toll on our well-being. Not to worry, we’ve got you covered with options that offer a bit of balance and wellness, yet still feel festive.

The Eat Fit King Cake is naturally gluten-free, grain-free, low carb, and keto friendly. Find retailers near you at www.EatFitKingCake.com.

And bar expert Ethan Skaggs has created an Eat Fit approved zero proof Ramos Gin Fizz that brings the party every time, without the hangover.

RECIPE: Ramos Gin Fizz | Eat Fit, Zero Proof

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

2 ounces club soda

1 egg white

Ice

1.5 ounces Lyre’s Dry London Spirit

2 ounces cream of coconut (full fat)

½ ounce lime juice

½ ounce lemon juice

2 drops orange blossom water

Instructions:

In a Collins glass, add club soda. In a cocktail shaker, add the egg white and shake vigorously for approximately 60 seconds. Add ice and repeat. Add Lyre’s Dry London Spirit, cream of coconut, lime juice, lemon juice and orange blossom water. Shake vigorously for one minute then strain into Collins glass.

Per serving: 125 calories, 10 grams plant-based fat, 1.5 grams carbs, <1 gram sugar (0 added sugar)

Find more zero proof drink recipes in CRAFT: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails (Pelican Publishing, visit www.CraftZeroProof.com to order or find a retailer near you.

Interested in going #AlcoholFreeFor40 for Lent? Learn more at www.AlcoholFreeFor40.com.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.