NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There’s Eat Fit on the menus at Jazz Fest this year! The Ochsner Eat Fit team is thrilled to announce that we’ve collaborated with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, to spotlight nutritious options right on menu boards. Find the full nutrition facts (and extra menu items!) on the free Eat Fit mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices.

Details: Look for the Eat Fit seal on menu boards at Jazz Fest, spotlighting festival favorites that also happen to fit within the Eat Fit nutritional criteria.

For full nutrition facts, download the free Eat Fit mobile app powered by Ochsner. The Jazz Fest section is organized by food area, featuring vendors, dishes, photos and nutrition facts of the Eat Fit dishes. The app also features additional Eat Fit approved festival dishes not labeled on the menu boards – including amazing dishes like Caribbean Fish or Jamaican Chicken with Double Steamed Vegetables, featured today by Jessica Dandridge of Palmer’s Cuisine.

2023 Eat Fit Menu at Jazz Fest

FOOD AREA 1

Joyce’s Lemonade – Fruit Salad | Veg, GF

Burks & Douglas – Vegetarian Red Beans (red beans only, no rice) | Veg

Smoke Street Catering – Fried Brussels Sprouts | Veg

Ten Talents Catering – Sunflower Green Salad |Veg

Sunshine Catering – Rosemint, Mandarin Orange Herbal Iced Tea, Regular Iced Tea (unsweetened)

FOOD AREA 2

Sunshine Catering – Rosemint, Mandarin Orange Herbal Iced Tea, Regular Iced Tea (unsweetened)

New Orleans Coffee Company – Café Au Lait (Hot, Iced), Black Coffee (Hot, Iced); Available black or with milk (2% or unsweetened almond milk)

Mona’s Café – Greek Garden Salad | Veg, GF

Carmo – Handmade Tacos: Fresh Gulf Fish, Grilled Shrimp, or Grilled Veggies | GF

CONGO SQUARE

Palmer’s Cuisine – Caribbean Fish or Jamaican Chicken + Steamed Veggies (veggies only, no rice)

Gambian Foods – Spicy Grilled Tofu & Veggies w/ Peanut Sauce (without couscous or pita) | Veg

AJ’s Sno-Balls – Sugar-Free Sno-Balls

HERITAGE SQUARE

Ba Mien Vietnamese Cuisine – Beef Skewer, Shrimp Skewer

Café du Monde – Café Au Lait (Hot, Iced)

Sunshine Catering – Rosemint, Mandarin Orange Herbal Iced Tea, Regular Iced Tea (unsweetened)

AROUND THE GROUNDS

Cee Cee’s and Plum St. Sno-Balls – Sugar-Free Sno-Balls

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Healthy Portions Meal Co. Learn more about the variety of Eat Fit options at Healthy Portions Meal Co, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.