NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Don’t get us wrong, we love fresh vegetables, roasted, grilled, pureed, you name it. On busy weeknights, though, we may not always have the time – or at least make the time.

Here are 5 top picks currently on shelves in stores from Walmart to Whole Foods that can help to boost our frozen veggie game, beyond steamed broccoli and green beans.

Hearty Vegetable ‘Keto’ Lasagna by Cali’flour Foods | GF, Grain Free, Lower Carb

Per single-serving container : 220 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 15 grams carbohydrate [12 grams net carbs], 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 14 grams protein

: 220 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 15 grams carbohydrate [12 grams net carbs], 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 14 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower crust (cauliflower, mozzarella, egg whites), cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, spices, seasonings

include cauliflower crust (cauliflower, mozzarella, egg whites), cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, spices, seasonings Note: Less of a lasagna, more of a veggie casserole

Cauliflower Rice and Everything Nice by Caulipower | GF, Grain Free, Vegan

Per 2/3-cup serving : 45 calories, 0 sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [3 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 2 grams protein

: 45 calories, 0 sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [3 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 2 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower, edamame, red onions, red bell peppers, sesame oil, sea salt

Spaghetti Squash Veggie Spirals by Green Giant | GF, Grain Free, Low Carb

Per half-cup serving : 25 calories, 0 sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [4 grams net carbs], 1 gram fiber, 0 added sugar, 1 gram protein

: 25 calories, 0 sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [4 grams net carbs], 1 gram fiber, 0 added sugar, 1 gram protein Ingredients includes only spaghetti squash

includes only spaghetti squash Note: Delicious pasta swap, topped with red sauce or olive oil and parmigiana Reggiano.

Mashed Cauliflower by Green Giant | GF, Low Carb

Per half-cup serving : 70 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 7 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 2 grams protein

: 70 calories, 2 grams sat fat, 7 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 2 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower, milk, cream, sea salt, garlic powder, black pepper

include cauliflower, milk, cream, sea salt, garlic powder, black pepper Note: Smooth, creamy, neutral enough to pair with most sauces and proteins

Basil Pesto Vegetable Spirals by Whole Foods Market | GF, Low Carb

Per ¾-cup serving : 110 calories, 4 grams sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [3 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein

: 110 calories, 4 grams sat fat, 5 grams carbohydrate [3 grams net carbs], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower, milk, cream, sea salt, garlic powder, black pepper

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.