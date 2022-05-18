Frozen chicken tenders are convenient crowd pleasers for kids and adults alike. And fortunately, more and more better-for-you options are hitting store shelves – Molly’s got the rundown for you in today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition.

Typically, frozen chicken tenders are loaded with sodium, also far more carbs than protein. Others are filled with ingredients that we can’t pronounce (disodium inosinate, disodium guanylate, sodium alginate, anyone?).

We’re loving these brands because they have a simpler, more wholesome and streamlined ingredient list. And a plant-based option that just might win you over!

CauliPower New Chick on the Block Chicken Tenders | GF

[per 3oz]: 110 calories – 380 mg sodium – 11 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 14 grams protein

110 calories – 380 mg sodium – 11 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 14 grams protein Ingredients include chicken breast, rice flour, dried cauliflower, brown rice flour, corn flour, sea salt

Applegate Naturals Chicken Breast Tenders

Note: GF option available in select stores, link here

in select stores, link here [per 3oz]: 170 calories – 470 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 12 grams protein

170 calories – 470 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 0 fiber – 12 grams protein Ingredients include boneless skinless chicken breast with rib meat, wheat flour, rice flour

Beyond Chicken Plant-Based Tenders by Beyond Meat | Vegan

[~3oz]: 210 calories – 450 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams protein

210 calories – 450 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 3 grams fiber – 11 grams protein Ingredients include faba bean protein, breading containing wheat flour and rice flour, spices

