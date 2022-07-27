NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If you’re looking to incorporate a protein powder into your diet, the sheer number of options on shelves can be overwhelming, to say the least. In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly has the rundown on key differences between protein powders and how to determine which one is right for you.

The 411 on Protein Powder:

Proteins powders aren’t an essential part of a healthful nutrition plan, but they can be a convenient and versatile way to add more protein into your diet.

Look for protein powders with less than about 3-4 grams sugar per 20 grams protein; sweetened with natural plant-based sweeteners (e.g. monk fruit, stevia, erythritol), steering clear of artificial sweeteners aspartame, acesulfame potassium and sucralose.

Frame of reference: 20 grams protein = approximately 3 ounces of lean meat

How to incorporate:

Protein shakes & smoothies

Cereal or oatmeal (dissolve in a bit of milk or milk alternative first, then add to cereal)

Baked goods – can use in place of flour in products like brownies, cookies, muffins

Breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, granola

Sauces, soups

Top Picks by Category

A note about PDCAAS: There’s significant variation in how proteins are digested and assimilated. The Protein Digestibility Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) ranks protein quality on a scale of zero to one.

WHEY PROTEIN (milk-based; PDCAAS 1.00):

Top pick for Whey Isolate: Garden of Life Sport Grass Fed Whey

Top pick for Whey Concentrate: Designer Whey Natural (blend of Whey Concentrate + Isolate)

Whey isolate & hydrolysate are low lactose; often tolerated by those with lactose intolerance

Quickly + easily digested & absorbed; excellent pre- and post-workout Whey protein concentrate: 70 to 90% protein Whey protein isolate: >90% protein Whey protein hydrolysate: Purest form. ‘Pre-digested’ for body to utilize. Typically more pricey.



CASEIN PROTEIN (milk-based; PDCAAS 1.00):

Top pick for Casein blend: GNC Pro Performance 100% Casein

A slow-digesting protein, resulting in a slow release of amino acids

Molly typically recommends casein before bedtime to minimize muscle losses through the night

Can also be useful anytime for those looking for a protein source to keep them fuller, longer

PLANT-BASED PROTEIN POWDER:

Top picks [vegan, soy-free, dairy-free]: Orgain Organic Plant Protein & RAW Protein by Garden of Life

PDCAAS varies by protein source: Hemp protein (0.46), rice protein (0.47), and pea protein (0.69)

Beneficial for people with milk or soy allergies, as well as those looking for vegan options

PROTEIN POWDER FOR BAKING + COOKING:

Top pick: simply tera’s organic whey protein, plain unsweetened

Plain, unflavored protein powder can be used in place of ingredients like cake mix or brownie mix; in savory dishes, it can provide bulk and texture of flour with minimal carbs.

COLLAGEN PEPTIDES

Top picks [bovine-based]: Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides and Orgain Grass Fed Collagen Peptides

PDCAAS is less relevant for collagen peptides. The PDCAAS score is 0, primarily because collagen lacks the essential amino acid tryptophan. However, collagen is still a good option for protein powders, knowing that we can easily incorporate tryptophan via other protein sources.

Collagen research shows potential benefit for joint and gut health, as well as hair, skin and nails. Skin Elasticity: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23949208 Wrinkle Reduction + Dermal Matrix Synthesis:



http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24401291

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

