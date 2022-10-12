NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Whether you call it marinara, pasta sauce, red sauce or red gravy, there’s no shortage of opinions when it comes to the ‘best’. In this case, we’re talking about the top picks, nutritionally speaking, that you’ll find at your local grocery.
Sal & Judy’s Heart Smart Marinara | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar
- Per Half Cup: 45 calories, 115 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1 grams fat
- Ingredients: imported Italian tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, salt, spices
Primal Kitchen Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce with Avocado Oil | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar
- Per half-cup: 90 calories, 450 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein
- Ingredients: organic diced tomatoes, organic tomato puree, avocado oil, organic basil, sea salt, organic onions, garlic powder, oregano, garlic
Monte Bene Spicy Marinara | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar
- Per Half Cup: 60 calories, 250 mg sodium, 11 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1.5 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat
- Ingredients: tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, basil, crushed red pepper, black and white pepper
II Tony’s Marinara | GF, Vegan
- Per Half Cup: 70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 13 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1 grams fat
- Tomato puree, whole tomato, onions, celery, sugar, garlic, olive oil, salt, basil, parsley, black pepper, spices
Mama Mia’s Pasta Sauce | GF, Vegan
- Per Half Cup: 58 calories 335 mg sodium, 9 grams carbs 1 gram fiber, 7 grams sugar, 2 grams protein, 2 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat
- Ingredients: Tomato paste, water, crushed tomatoes, sugar, canola oil, olive oil, basil, onion, parsley, oregano, salt, garlic, black pepper
*
FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.
*
Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.