NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Whether you call it marinara, pasta sauce, red sauce or red gravy, there’s no shortage of opinions when it comes to the ‘best’. In this case, we’re talking about the top picks, nutritionally speaking, that you’ll find at your local grocery.

Sal & Judy’s Heart Smart Marinara | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar

Per Half Cup: 45 calories, 115 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 1 gram fiber, 4 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1 grams fat

Ingredients: imported Italian tomatoes, onion, garlic, basil, olive oil, salt, spices

Primal Kitchen Tomato Basil Marinara Sauce with Avocado Oil | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar

Per half-cup: 90 calories, 450 mg sodium, 8 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein

Ingredients: organic diced tomatoes, organic tomato puree, avocado oil, organic basil, sea salt, organic onions, garlic powder, oregano, garlic

Monte Bene Spicy Marinara | GF, Vegan, No Added Sugar

Per Half Cup: 60 calories, 250 mg sodium, 11 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar, 0 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1.5 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat

Ingredients: tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, salt, basil, crushed red pepper, black and white pepper

II Tony’s Marinara | GF, Vegan

Per Half Cup: 70 calories, 360 mg sodium, 13 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 3 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein, 1 grams fat

Tomato puree, whole tomato, onions, celery, sugar, garlic, olive oil, salt, basil, parsley, black pepper, spices

Mama Mia’s Pasta Sauce | GF, Vegan

Per Half Cup: 58 calories 335 mg sodium, 9 grams carbs 1 gram fiber, 7 grams sugar, 2 grams protein, 2 grams fat, 0 grams sat fat

Ingredients: Tomato paste, water, crushed tomatoes, sugar, canola oil, olive oil, basil, onion, parsley, oregano, salt, garlic, black pepper

