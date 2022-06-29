NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — If ice cream is an occasional treat here and there, just have what you love, and savor every bit of it. But if it’s a regular thing, it makes sense to find a better-for-you option that you also really enjoy. In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly gives us the rundown on 5 brands of low-carb and keto ice cream you’ll find in stores, plus the results of our informal taste test.

A pint of ice cream technically contains four servings. And stats can range from 150 calories to nearly 1400 calories per pint, so it pays to check the label closely.

For more on plant-based sweeteners, check out Molly’s podcast, link here.

Brands are ranked in order of best to worst, based on feedback from our informal panel of taste testers.

Enlightened Ice Cream | 6 net carbs

Ingredients include skim milk, cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, non-GMO soluble corn fiber, peanuts, vegetable glycerin, milk protein concentrate, sugar, guar gum, carob gum, monk fruit extract, cellulose gum, salt.

skim milk, cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, non-GMO soluble corn fiber, peanuts, vegetable glycerin, milk protein concentrate, sugar, guar gum, carob gum, monk fruit extract, cellulose gum, salt. Per Serving: 130 calories, 6 grams fat, 2 grams saturated fat, 90 mg sodium, 21 grams carbohydrate, 9 grams fiber, 5 gram sugar (1 gram added sugar), 8 grams protein.

KETO Ice Cream | 3 net carbs

Ingredients include cream, water, egg yolks, erythritol, non-GMO chicory root fiber, milk protein concentrate, non-GMO tapioca fiber, sea salt, non-GMO guar gum, stevia extract, monk fruit extract, chicory root fiber, vegetable glycerin, vanilla extract, non-GMO gum acacia.

cream, water, egg yolks, erythritol, non-GMO chicory root fiber, milk protein concentrate, non-GMO tapioca fiber, sea salt, non-GMO guar gum, stevia extract, monk fruit extract, chicory root fiber, vegetable glycerin, vanilla extract, non-GMO gum acacia. Per Serving: 230 calories, 20 grams fat, 12 grams saturated fat, 130 mg sodium, 19 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein.

Halo Top | 7 net carbs

Ingredients include ultra-filtered skim milk, skim milk, inulin, erythritol, cream, sugar, vegetable glycerin, egg yolks, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, stevia leaf extract.

ultra-filtered skim milk, skim milk, inulin, erythritol, cream, sugar, vegetable glycerin, egg yolks, cellulose gel, cellulose gum, stevia leaf extract. Per Serving: 110 calories, 4 grams fat, 1.5 grams saturated fat, 110 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 7 grams protein.

Rebel Creamery | 7 net carbs

Ingredients include cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, chicory root fiber, milk protein isolate, vegetable glycerin, salt, guar gum, lactase enzyme, natural vanilla flavor, monk fruit.

cream, water, erythritol, egg yolks, chicory root fiber, milk protein isolate, vegetable glycerin, salt, guar gum, lactase enzyme, natural vanilla flavor, monk fruit. Per Serving: 200 calories, 17 grams fat, 11 grams saturated fat, 70 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 0 sugar (0 added sugar), 2 grams protein

Artic zero | 8 net carbs

Ingredients include purified water, organic cane sugar, allulose, sugarcane fiber, vegetable fiber, faba bean protein concentrate, gum blend (acacia, tapa, guar) dutch processed cocoa powder with alkali, natural flavors, sea salt, organic vanilla, monk fruit.

purified water, organic cane sugar, allulose, sugarcane fiber, vegetable fiber, faba bean protein concentrate, gum blend (acacia, tapa, guar) dutch processed cocoa powder with alkali, natural flavors, sea salt, organic vanilla, monk fruit. Per serving: 50 calories, 0 grams of fat, 0 saturated fat, 90 mg sodium, 11 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams of fiber, 8 grams sugar (8 grams added sugar), 2 grams protein.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

