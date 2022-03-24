Ben is back in the kitchen with us this week! This time he’s baking up sweet and savory wings that are low in sodium and sugar and naturally gluten-free. If you’re not familiar with Kevin’s Natural Foods, check ‘em out – every single product has simple, streamlined ingredient list, all of which we could potentially have in our own kitchens. From their heat-and-eat entrees to sauces and seasonings, their product line is entirely gluten-free, dairy-free, soy free and Paleo. But the best part is, they’re so flavorful, you’d never know it!

Store-finder: www.kevinsnaturalfoods.com/pages/find-a-store

Korean BBQ Chicken Wings | GF, Low Carb, Low Sugar

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 1/2 pounds chicken wings and drumettes

Kevin’s Korean BBQ Sauce, one pouch

1 teaspoon Kevin’s Chicken Seasoning (or salt and black pepper to taste)

1/4 cup sesame seeds, for garnish

1/4 cup chopped scallions, for garnish

Instructions:

If starting with frozen chicken wings, thaw under cold running water for 15 minutes. Pat wings dry and season with Kevin’s Chicken Seasoning, or salt & pepper.

In a large plastic bag, add chicken wings and half of Kevin’s Korean BBQ Sauce pouch and shake until wings are evenly coated. Marinate for a minimum of 15 minutes, or overnight in the fridge.

Heat oven to 380 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper, and arrange the wings in a single layer, pouring any extra marinade-goodness on top of the wings.

Bake for 30 minutes then flip with tongs. Bump up the heat to 410 degrees and bake for another 15 minutes until cooked through.

Transfer to serving plate and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped scallions. Serve with extra dipping sauce, preferably heated.

Per Serving: 630 calories, 42 grams fat, 11 grams saturated fat, 600 mg sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate, 1 gram fiber, 1 gram added sugar, 52 grams protein

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here