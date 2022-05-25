NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Support local businesses while giving back to those in need.

Ochsner Eat Fit hosts its 9th annual Eat Fit Dine Out event on June 3-10 to celebrate and support our local restaurants. This year, the Eat Fit team is also encouraging community members to donate to local food banks during the newly named Eat Fit Dine Out and Donate Week.

Jeff Mattia, chef + partner of Pyre Provisions and Pyre BBQ, shares his time with us this morning to talk about his work with the Eat Fit team, and to demo a personal favorite, Heirloom Tomato Watermelon Salad with low-sugar Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette – one of the many Eat Fit-approved dishes on Pyre’s menu.

Support your favorite Eat Fit restaurants – all dollars spent in Eat Fit restaurants stay in the restaurant, with the option to donate directly to support the Eat Fit nonprofit initiative.

Northshore, Acadiana, Shreveport and Monroe will have donation boxes located at select restaurants to make donating effortless. In the Greater New Orleans regions, Eat Fit encourages donations at Second Harvest and in Baton Rouge, at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

For a complete list of nearly 600 Eat Fit partners statewide, download the free Eat Fit mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices. Find the full list of statewide participating restaurants and food banks at www.EatFitDineOut.com.

Print out the Ochsner Eat Fit Food Pantry Donation Guide, link here, and encourage friends, family and coworkers to donate more nutritious foods.

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

