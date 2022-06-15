NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s hot, y’all. And staying hydrated is key for maximizing energy, workout performance, and recovery.

But replenishing fluids doesn’t have to mean drinking sugary sports drinks. Here’s a rundown of six of Molly’s top picks for low-sugar, all-natural electrolyte-rich hydration.

Sports Drinks | preferably no artificial sweeteners or colors

BodyArmor Lyte: 20 calories, 18 grams carb, 2 grams sugar (0 added), 40 mg sodium, 700 mg potassium

LiquidFuel [local, coming soon!]: low-glycemic sports drink

Electrolyte Tablets + Packets

nuun: 15 calories, 4 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 300 mg sodium, 150 mg potassium

MyHy [local]: 55 calories, 12 grams carbs + sugar, 640 mg sodium, 130 mg potassium

Smoothies

From DIY smoothie blends to the full line of 30+ Eat Fit approved smoothies at Smoothie King, smoothies can be an incredible source of electrolytes.

Potassium is easy, thanks to Greek yogurt, fruits and veggies. If you’re one who can benefit from a dose of sodium-rich electrolytes, consider adding a dash of sea salt, or use coconut water or unsweetened almond milk for blending.

Ready-to-Drink Protein drinks

ICONIC: 140 calories, 20 grams protein, 8 grams carb, 0 sugar, 85 mg sodium, 350 mg potassium

Owyn plant-based shake: 180 calories, 10 grams carb, 4 grams sugar, 270 mg sodium, 162 mg potassium

Bone Broth

Bare Bones Bone Broth packets: 50 calories, 3 grams carb, 0 sugar, 546 mg sodium, 43 mg potassium

DIY or store-bought brands; sodium content varies

Pickle Juice | acetic acid can relieve muscle spasms/cramps nearly immediately

2oz serving: 0 calories, 0 carbs + sugar, ~200 mg sodium, 20 mg potassium

Pickle-Ice: 0 calories, 1 gram carb, 320 mg sodium, 74 mg potassium

//

Want more?

Listen to Molly’s podcast, The Science of Muscle Cramping, with expert Bob Murray. Link here.

Read Molly’s article, Pedialyte Cure-All: Fact or Fiction? link here.

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.