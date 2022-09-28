NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Toaster waffles can be a part of a better-for-you breakfast on the run – the key is to find a variety that packs in fiber-rich whole grains – and an extra boost of protein, if possible. The reality is that most toaster waffles aren’t ideal – even most ‘whole grain’ versions are actually a blend of white and whole grain flours.

Here’s a rundown of best picks currently on shelves; the lineup below is listed in order of Molly’s preference, nutritionally speaking.

TOP PICK: Birch Benders Keto Carb-Friendly Toaster Waffles | GF, grain free, no added sugar, vegetarian

Per 2 waffles: 230 calories, 190 mg sodium, 6 grams net carbs , 12 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar ( 0 added sugar ), 8 grams protein

, 12 grams fiber, 2 grams sugar ( ), Ingredients include tapioca fiber, sunflower oil, almond flour, eggs, organic coconut flour, pea starch, tigernut flour, whey protein concentrate, egg whites, yogurt

3 RUNNERS UP:

365 Whole Foods Brand Buttermilk Protein Waffles

Per 2 waffles: 220 calories, 340 mg sodium, 23 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 5 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 12 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat flour, white flour, canola oil, cane sugar, wheat protein isolate, whey protein isolate whey protein concentrate, eggs

Van’s Blueberry Protein Waffles | dairy free, egg free

Per 2 waffles: 250 calories, 190 mg sodium, 31 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar (6 added sugar), 10 grams protein

Ingredients include white flour, Van’s Power Grains Mix (whole wheat flour, cracked red wheat, steel cut oats, millet, brown rice), canola oil, wheat protein isolate, cane sugar, blueberries

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Waffles

Per 2 waffles: 240 calories, 390 mg sodium, 31 grams net carbs, 3 grams fiber, 7 grams sugar (5 grams added sugar), 6 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat flour, white flour, vegetable oil, cane sugar, multigrain blend (barley flour, brown rice flour, corn flour, oat bran, rye flour), whey powder, egg white, wheat bran, honey

