FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Eat Fit at the Superdome

Y’all, the time has finally arrived – football season is back! As we head back into the Superdome to cheer on the Saints, you’ll find even more delicious and nutritious options than ever before. The Ochsner Eat Fit has teamed up with the Caesars Superdome’s Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen to offer a full range of Eat Fit-approved dishes throughout concession stands in the 100, 200 and 500 levels!

We’re talking BBQ shrimp and cauliflower grits, Southwest chicken salad, Polynesian shrimp salad… even berry parfaits and chia puddings for a lighter, sweeter treat. It’s all delicious – AND Eat Fit-approved.

Look for the orange Eat Fit seal in the 100, 200 and 500 levels as you head into the Dome; specific locations below, and also available via the free Eat Fit smartphone app.

Eat Fit available at 11 different sections in total:

100 Level:

Polynesian Shrimp [GF] @ sections 111, 139

Chicken Caesar Salad [GF] @ sections 117, 146

Southwest Chicken Salad [GF] @ sections 116, 144

200 Level

All Eat Fit items are available @ sections 217, 261:

BBQ Shrimp & Cauliflower Grits [GF], Red Beans & Cauliflower Rice [GF, V], Polynesian Shrimp Salad [GF], Chicken Caesar Salad [GF], Southwest Chicken Salad [GF], Yogurt Parfait [GF], Fresh Fruit [GF], Chia Pudding [GF, V] @ sections 523, 551

500 Level

Polynesian Shrimp Salad [GF], Chicken Caesar Salad [GF], Southwest Chicken Salad [GF], Yogurt Parfait [GF], Fresh Fruit [GF], Chia Pudding [GF, V] @ sections 523, 551

Polynesian Shrimp [GF] @ sections 523, 553

Check out EatFitNOLA.com + follow @EatFitNOLA on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for more details.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative.