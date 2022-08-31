NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Y’all, football season is here, and Caesars Superdome is making easier than ever for fans to nourish their bodies well. The Ochsner Eat Fit has teamed up with the Caesars Superdome’s Executive Chef Lenny Martinsen to offer a variety of Eat Fit-approved dishes throughout the Dome!

We’re talking BBQ shrimp and cauliflower rice, vegan red beans and cauliflower rice, Southwest chicken salad, Polynesian shrimp salad… even berry parfaits and chia puddings for a lighter, sweeter treat. It’s all delicious – AND Eat Fit-approved.

Look for the orange Eat Fit seal of approval as you head into the Dome; specific locations below [please note changes due to construction]. You can also find gameday locations via the free Eat Fit smartphone app.

200 Level | section 261

BBQ Shrimp & Cauliflower Rice [GF]

Red Beans & Cauliflower Rice [GF, V]

Chicken Caesar Salad [GF]

Garden Salad [GF]

Fresh Fruit Cup [GF]

500 Level | section 551

Polynesian Shrimp Salad [GF]

Chicken Caesar Salad [GF]

Southwest Chicken Salad [GF]

Yogurt Parfait [GF]

Fresh Fruit [GF]

Chia Pudding [GF, V]

Check out EatFitNOLA.com + follow @EatFitNOLA on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for more details.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.