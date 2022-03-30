Chef Andrew Lu of Get Your Mom & Dim Sum and his team “Pig Latin” are featuring two Eat Fit dishes, Scallion Ranch Pork Tacos and Kimchi & Cracklin’ Slaw for this year’s Hogs for the Cause, a two-day event with tons of music & great food, with the mission of helping families who are fighting pediatric brain cancer.

On this Year’s Menu:

Scallion Ranch Pork Tacos | 340 calories, 15 grams fat, 4 grams saturated fat, 250 mg sodium, 26 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, < 1 gram sugar, 0 added sugar, 27 grams protein

Kimchi and Cracklin’ Slaw | 50 calories, 1.5 grams fat, 0.5 grams saturated fat, 190 mg sodium, 8 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 4 grams sugar, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein

Hogs Details:

April 1-2 2022 @ UNO Lakefront Arena Grounds

Multiple stages, lots of bands, hours of music!

Tickets start at $50 per day, purchase tickets here

Pig Latin is a team founded by Ochsner doctors, many of whom actually care for pediatric patients with brain cancer, so this cause is near and dear. The Pig Latin team is going into its 13th year with Hogs for the Cause and is rounded out by many community leaders and renowned chefs, all of whom share their passion.

Pig Latin is known festival-wide for Coach’s Cracklin’, which was also a top 10 fan favorite last year. This year, they also have the distinction of offering the only Eat Fit approved dishes at the whole festival.

Chef Andrew Lu, owner of the local pop, Get Your Mom & Dim Sum (@getURdimsum on Instagram) is adding his unique twist to Pig Latin’s menu this year. For the first time ever, Pig Latin will have TWO Eat Fit menu items: “Kimchi and Cracklin’ Slaw” which is Chef Andrew’s personal creation and “Mopped Whole Hog Street Tacos” featuring the whole hog, roasted overnight at the fest.

With Ochsner Hospital for Children’s sponsorship, Pig Latin has been in the top tier of fundraising in the past few years. Come by the Pig Latin tent to see the team in action and support an amazing cause. And when you buy your tickets to the festival, click on “Pig Latin” in the drop down box to give their team credits for your purchase.

Follow Pig Latin on social media! Instagram: @teampiglatin and Facebook: Team Pig Latin

Link to donate: https://hogsforthecause.rallybound.org/hogs-fest-2022/TeamPigLatin

