It's a DIY project that you'll truly love: Make your own ice cream with just 3 core ingredients, then mix and match to add your own spin on toppings and flavors!

Mason Jar Ice Cream

Makes 3 servings

Ingredients:

1 cup organic canned coconut milk

1 ½ tablespoons Swerve Sweetener

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into the mason jar and close the lid. Shake the jar vigorously for 3-5 minutes.

Freeze for 5 hours. Add any desired toppings (e.g. Choc Zero Zero-Sugar Chocolate Syrup or fresh fruit) and serve straight from the jar.

Mix it up! Have fun with flavor combos, adding one or some of these to ice cream mix – before freezing:

Berry Blast: Puree half-cup of frozen berries (blueberries, strawberries and/or blackberries); garnish with fresh berries.

Chocolate Mint: Add 2-3 drops of peppermint oil or extract (to taste) and natural green food coloring until reaches color preference (optional). To serve, garnish with a drizzle of Choc Zero Zero-Sugar Chocolate Syrup and Lily’s No-Sugar-Added Mini Chocolate Chips.

Per serving (nutrition facts for vanilla only): 150 calories, 14 grams plant-based saturated fat, 10 mg sodium, 2 grams carbohydrate, 0 grams fiber, 0 grams sugar, 2 grams protein

