NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s no secret that many – if not most – coffee shop blended drinks are more dessert than actual coffee. It may come as a surprise, however, just how sugary these blends can be. A ‘medium’ 16-ounce blend can easily pack in more than 60 grams of sugar – that’s three days’ worth of added sugar.

In today’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares four nutritious-yet-still-delicious frozen blended coffee solutions that are rich in protein and low or no added sugar.

Note: Smoothie King Nutrition Facts for 20 ounce Smoothie

DIY Collagen Café Frappe as featured in the Eat Fit Cookbook; find the full recipe on wgno.com

Smoothie King frozen blended coffee-style smoothies:

The Activator® Coffee

220 calories, 23 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 15 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 29 grams protein

Cold Brew Coffee, Gladiator® Protein Chocolate, Protein Blend, Bananas, Coconut Water, Nonfat Milk

Keto Champ™ Coffee

430 calories, 19 grams carbs, 6 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 23 grams protein

Wild Blueberries, Raspberries, Keto Protein Blend, Almond Butter, 100% Cocoa, Califia Farms® Almond Milk

SK’s new Vegan Coffee Mocha launches next week, made with choice of cold brew or espresso, Sunwarrior ® organic plant-based protein, bananas, dates, Califia Farms ® oat milk and 100% cocoa.

Also starting next week (August 30th), Smoothie King will offer the choice of cold brew or espresso for all coffee smoothies.

Cold brew has a milder, smoother flavor with 83 mg caffeine per 20-ounce smoothie

has a milder, smoother flavor with 83 mg caffeine per 20-ounce smoothie Espresso has a stronger robust coffee flavor with 159 mg caffeine per 20-ounce smoothie

*

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

