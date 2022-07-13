Looking for budget-friendly finds that are fast, easy, and – yes – still good for you? You’ll want to check out these eight Costco finds that make it easier than ever to squeeze more goodness into nourishing snacks and meals.

Want more Costco inspo & pointers? Check out the 2021 edition of Molly’s top Costco finds.

FOUR SWEET, SAVORY SNACK FINDS

HighKey Cookies | low carb, no sugar added, grain free, gluten free

Per serving : 130 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 105 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate [1 gram net carb], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein

: 130 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 105 mg sodium, 12 grams carbohydrate [1 gram net carb], 2 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 3 grams protein Ingredients include almond flour, erythritol, coconut oil, butter, chocolate, eggs, stevia, monk fruit extract

Avocado Crisps by BranchOut | gluten free, grain free

Per serving : 140 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 290 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein

: 140 calories, 1.5 grams sat fat, 290 mg sodium, 10 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 4 grams added sugar, 2 grams protein Ingredients include avocados, lime salt seasoning, seasoning blends and sea salt

Catalina Crunch Cinnamon Toast Keto Friendly Cereal | low carb, vegan, gluten free, grain free

Per serving : 110 calories, 0.5 grams sat fat, 110 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 9 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 11 grams protein

: 110 calories, 0.5 grams sat fat, 110 mg sodium, 14 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 9 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 11 grams protein Ingredients include Catalina Flour (pea protein, potato fiber, non-GMO corn fiber, chicory root fiber, guar gum), sea salt, stevia extract, monk fruit extract.

Organic Acai Bowls by Tattooed Chef | vegan, gluten-free

Best as a sweet treat or dessert; not enough protein as a stand-alone breakfast or snack

Per single-serving bowl [without granola topping] : 100 calories, 19 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 0 added sugar, 1 gram protein

: 100 calories, 19 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 9 grams sugar, 0 added sugar, 1 gram protein Per single-serving bowl [with granola topping] : 180 calories, 29 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 2 grams added sugar, 3 grams protein

: 180 calories, 29 grams carbohydrate, 6 grams fiber, 12 grams sugar, 2 grams added sugar, 3 grams protein Ingredients include all-organic fruit puree of acai, bananas, strawberries, blueberries; coconut milk, sea salt; granola blend (separate pouch) includes oats, chia seeds, flaxseeds, whole grain flours and flakes, invert sugar, molasses.

FOUR MEALTIME FINDS

Thai-Style Coconut Chicken by Kevin’s Natural Foods | GF, Low Carb

Per 5-oz : 180 calories, 4.5 grams sat fat, 430 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 23 grams protein

: 180 calories, 4.5 grams sat fat, 430 mg sodium, 5 grams carbohydrate, 23 grams protein Ingredients include chicken breast, coconut milk, sea salt, spices

include chicken breast, coconut milk, sea salt, spices Note: Kevin’s offers a variety of ready-prep meals with a solid nutritional profile

Hearty Vegetable Lasagna by CaliFlour Foods | lower-carb, gluten free, grain free

Per single-serving container : 220 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 290 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate [12 grams net carbs], 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 14 grams protein

: 220 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 290 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate [12 grams net carbs], 3 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 14 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower crust (cauliflower, mozzarella, egg whites), cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, ricotta, spices, seasonings

‘Baked Cauli & Cheese by Nature’s Intent | low carb, gluten free, grain free

Per half-cup : 140 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 380 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 1 gram fiber, 0 added sugar, 7 grams protein

: 140 calories, 6 grams sat fat, 380 mg sodium, 6 grams carbohydrate [5 grams net carbs], 1 gram fiber, 0 added sugar, 7 grams protein Ingredients include cauliflower, milk, mozzarella, butter, rice flour, parmesan, spices, seasonings

Creamy Parmesan RightRice Risotto | gluten free

Per serving (approx. 1 cup, cooked) : 180 calories, 0 sat fat, 340 mg sodium, 30 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 10 grams protein

: 180 calories, 0 sat fat, 340 mg sodium, 30 grams carbohydrate, 5 grams fiber, 0 added sugar, 10 grams protein Ingredients include lentil flour, chickpea flour, rice flour, sea salt, seasonings

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.