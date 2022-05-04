NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — With a nod to Cinco de Mayo, we’re sharing 5 Trader Joe’s tortillas and wraps that you can feel good about.

Tortillas and wraps make it super convenient to have a healthy meal or snack anytime; they’re portable, won’t get soggy like a sandwich, and they’re also easy to pack for travel. They’re also incredibly versatile:

Burritos, tacos, wraps, quesadillas – of course.

– of course. Pinwheels : Roll with any combo of veggies, spreads, cheeses, lean meats and more + slice into pinwheels

: Roll with any combo of veggies, spreads, cheeses, lean meats and more + slice into pinwheels Sweet treat: layer with Swerve-sweetened cream cheese and sliced fresh fruit or spread with a bit of nut butter and a little drizzle of honey or sliced bananas.

Trader Joe’s Jicama Taco-Style Wraps | GF, low carb, vegan

Crunchy texture, a cross between an apple and a water chestnut, with a mild, neutral flavor

[2 wraps]: 15 calories, 0 sodium, 3 grams carbs, 2 grams fiber, 0 protein

Ingredients: Jicama

Folios Parmesan Cheese Wraps | GF, low carb, lactose free

Crisp ‘em up in the oven; tuck them into a bowl and top with your favorite lean proteins, veggies, salads

180 cals, 390 mg sodium, 1 gram carb, 0 fiber, 13 grams protein

Ingredients: Parmesan cheese (pasteurized cow’s milk, salt, enzymes)

Trader Joe’s Egg Wraps | GF, low carb, lactose free

Crepe-like texture, mild flavor, flexible + versatile

30 calories, 140 mg sodium, less than 1 gram carb, 0 fiber, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include: egg whites, eggs, GF flour blend (brown rice, sorghum, millet flours, potato starch…)

Trader Joe’s Cauliflower Crust | GF, low carb

Technically it’s a pizza crust, also works well for a wrap – toast it up in air fryer or oven. Also available in smaller taco-style size.

120 calories, 260 mg sodium, 4 grams carb, 1 gram fiber, 10 grams protein

Ingredients include shredded cauliflower, eggs, parmesan, deactivated yeast, garlic, basil, oregano

Trader Joe’s Carb Savvy Tortillas made with Whole Wheat

45 calories, 140 mg sodium, 9 grams carbs, 5 grams fiber (4 grams net carbs), 0 sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat flour, wheat gluten, wheat fiber, oat fiber

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.

