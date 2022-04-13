Creamy, savory dips aren’t exactly what we expect to be ‘nutritious.’ But these 5 plant-based dips offer up flavor and texture that’s so rich you’d never guess that they’re vegan, too.

Bitchin’ Sauce [Almond-based]| GF, Dairy Free, Vegan

90 calories, 9 grams fat, 0.5 grams sat fat, 130 mg sodium, 1.5 grams carb, 0 sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include almonds, grapeseed oil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, Bragg’s Liquid Aminos, garlic, spices, sea salt

Kite Hill Queso [Almond-based}| GF, Dairy Free, Vegan

60 calories, 6 grams fat, 3.5 grams sat fat, 100 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 0 sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include almond milk, coconut oil, red peppers, tomatoes, jalapenos

Good Call [Cauliflower-based]| GF, Dairy Free, Vegan

75 calories, 7 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 174 mg sodium, 2 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 1 gram protein

Ingredients include cauliflower florets, olive oil, tahini, chipotle sauce

Blue Moose [Cashew-based] | GF, Dairy Free, Vegan

60 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 3 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include cashew nuts, jalapeno chile, tomatoes, non-GMO sunflower oil, non-GMO nutritional yeast

Credo [Cashew-based] | GF, Dairy Free, Vegan

60 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 1 gram sat fat, 140 mg sodium, 3 grams carb, 1 gram sugar, 2 grams protein

Ingredients include cashews, jalapenos, vinegar, lemon juice, tomatoes, sea salt, carrots, nutritional yeast, GF oats, shiitake mushroom powder

[Nutrition facts are for two tablespoons]

