Zero sugar simple syrups are essential for creating the perfect low-carb cocktail – and creating our own DIY Eat Fit Simple Syrups is easier than ever. In this week’s FUELED Wellness + Nutrition, Molly shares the rundown on which plant-based sweeteners work best and how to use (and infuse) them in simple syrups.

For more on plant-based sweeteners, check out Molly’s podcast, link here . And you can get the full rundown on Eat Fit simple syrups right at your fingertips in CRAFT: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails (Pelican Publishing, 2022), hitting store shelves this fall (preorder with promo code AFF40 for 20% off and bonus zero proof recipe, here).

Traditional simple syrup is made with equal parts water and sugar. Beyond adding calories, added sugars contribute to inflammation and blood sugar ups and downs, leading to more cravings for sugary carbs.

Here’s an easy guide to DIY simple syrup with your choice of Swerve or allulose sweetener; make a batch to keep on hand.

Eat Fit Simple Syrup

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1/2 cup Swerve granular or 1 1/2 cups granular allulose

Instructions:

In a saucepan, bring water to a boil. Reduce to medium-high heat and add sweetener. Stir to dissolve and continue to heat for 10 minutes. Pour into heat-safe glass container and refrigerate to chill. Store unused portion in airtight container in refrigerator for up to four weeks.

Mix things up by infusing with herbs or spices like rosemary, basil, thyme and ginger.

NOTES:

Simple syrup made with allulose has a neutral flavor and a mild sweetness. The allulose dissolves fully and doesn’t recrystallize or settle to the bottom, even when refrigerated.

Swerve-sweetened simple syrup is a notch sweeter than allulose syrup with a sweetness profile more like traditional simple syrup. Be aware that it does tend to recrystallize relatively quickly, however.

If you’re not into the DIY approach, several natural plant-based, zero-sugar simple syrups are available in stores or online. Two favorites are Allulose Syrup by Wholesome and Swoon’s monk fruit simple syrup.

*

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition is powered by Smoothie King. Learn about Eat Fit at Smoothie King; click here for the full list of Eat Fit options available at Smoothie King, proud sponsor of FUELED Wellness + Nutrition with Molly on WGNO.

*

Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD is a registered dietitian + nutrition journalist in New Orleans, and founder of Ochsner Eat Fit nonprofit restaurant initiative. Tune in to her podcast, FUELED | Wellness + Nutrition and follow her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @MollyKimballRD. See more of Molly’s articles + TV segments at www.mollykimball.com, and sign up for Eat Fit Wellness Bites weekly newsletter, here.