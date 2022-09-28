Here's where you can sip and celebrate around town

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It’s the day before the big day.

National Coffee Day.

A big day for New Orleans Roast Coffee, the official roast of WGNO Good Morning New Orleans.

And if you’d like a taste test of the latest, check out what WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood is sipping on.

He’s at Zuppardo’s Family Market in Metairie.

It’s just one of the locations for what’s brewing to celebrate the day to honor our beverage of choice.

It’s New Orleans Roast.

Here are the locations to take a sip:

Wednesday, September 28

Zuppardo’s Supermarket

5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Metairie, LA

Rouses Barone 46 Street 11 am – 2 pm

701 Baronne Street

New Orleans, LA

Rouse 26 Tchoupitoulas 4pm – 6pm

4500 Tchoupitoulas St.

New Orleans, LA

Winn Dixie Hwy 25 Covington 3 pm -5 pm

2100 Collins Blvd

Covington, LA

Acquistapace’s Covington 12 pm -2 pm

125 E. 21st Street

Covington, LA

Thursday, September 29

Rouses 25 Veterans Hwy 2 pm -6 pm

2900 Veterans Memorial Blvd

Metairie, LA

Rouses 28 Clearview 9 am-12 pm

7171 Clearview Pkwy

Metairie, LA

Rouses 21 Covington 2pm -6 pm

3461 E. Causeway Approach

Mandeville, LA

Winn Dixie 1443 Covington 2pm -6 pm

70431 Hwy 21

Covington, LA

Mizer’s Supermarket 2 pm -6 pm

3060 Gause Blvd. E.

Slidell, LA