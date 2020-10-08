Evacuation orders in place for parts of Louisiana.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders go into effect today.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO)- Several southern Louisiana parishes are bracing for impact.

Once Delta gets closer to the Gulf Coast, storm surge will likely become an issue for coastal areas.

Many parishes are getting people out of those coastal areas in case the storm surge you were talking about gets bad.

At this point, some parishes are doing voluntary evacuations and others mandatory.

Grand Isle is officially under a mandatory evacuation order and at 8:00 P.M. Thursday night, a full curfew will be enforced.

In Plaquemines Parish a voluntary evacuation order goes into effect today, Thursday, October 8, 2020. Starting at 3:00 P.M. Those living on the East Bank in the White Ditch area to Pointe A La Hache and those on the West Bank living near Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice should evacuate if they feel unsafe.

Now moving to St. Bernard Parish, coastal areas outside of the levee system are known to flood. So, Parish President Guy McInnis wants people to move RVs, boats, or other unsecured items inside the levee before noon on Friday.

Those living in Terrabonne Parish there’s a voluntary and mandatory evacuation order.

The mandatory evacuation is for those south of the Morganza starting at 3 P.M. today.

A voluntary evacuation starts at 3:00 P.M. Pointe-Aux-Chene only.

A shelter will open today at 3:00 at the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center.

If you haven’t gotten a plan together or made a supple kit, today is your last day to do so before we see impacts from Hurricane Delta.