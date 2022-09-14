NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Erik Alexander, or you might know him as @NolaPapa on Instagram, spoke with Tamica about his new book, The Secret Mermaid Revue, and his first book, The Adventures of Addie Underwater: Every Family is Built with Love.

You can purchase his books from his website, NolaPapa.com or from any of your favorite local bookstores like Blue Cypress Books, the Garden District Bookshop, Octavia Books, and Crescent City Books. They can also be purchased at Barnes & Noble and Amazonhttps://www.amazon.com/Secret-Mermaid-Revue-Erik-Alexander/dp/0578380137/ref=sr_1_1?crid=1OBDMZ426P0BJ&keywords=the+secret+mermaid+revue&qid=1663178297&sprefix=the+secret+mermaid+revue%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-1.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.