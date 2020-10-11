WING OFF MONDAY: How you can try some of the best wings in NOLA while watching the Saints game this week

NEW ORLEANS – Two of the best spots in NOLA are going head to head in the ultimate wing off competition, and Taylor is telling you how to get in on the action.

The details:

Southern’s and Bayou Hot Wings are facing off for their first-ever wing off competition. It’s all going down at Zony Mash Beer Project! What goes better with outside seating, delicious beer, and a Saints game than a wing off? The action begins Monday at 3 pm.

Address: 3940 Thalia St, New Orleans, LA 70125

The competitors:

Southern’s is known for slinging their award-winning fried chicken sandwiches out of a truck, but this isn’t their first time taking on the challenge of wings. They have rotating specials that are always on point, wings being one of them. Southern’s will be bringing their Southern’s Wings, which are marinated for two days, day one in a dry rub, day two in a wet rub, then doused in a flour blend and fried to perfection. They are then sprinkled with a super-secret dry rub (Taylor was told that it’s unicorn dust) and covered in a sweet heat sauce. It’s all topped with a garlic peanut granulada to make it nice and crunchy.

Bayou Hot Wings is a staple in the New Orleans wing community. They have 14 different sauces and wing flavors on their menu (and some off, if you know, you know). They’re bringing two of their classic flavors to the wing off – Bayou HotBoy, the flavor that put this place on the map as a wingery, a classic buffalo style sauce, and Chipotle BBQ, a slightly spicy version of their housemade BBQ sauce, topped with crushed red pepper. Their wings are also covered in proprietary flour blend, then fried to perfection and doused in one of their top-notch sauces.

So who will win? The only way to see is to head out to Zony Mash Beer Project and cast your vote!