NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening this week, “Sazerac in Seersucker” at Tujague’s.

Tickets are still available but going fast for the one-night-only dinner with Tujague’s Barrel Pick High West Bourbon.

On Thursday, put on your best Seersucker and prepare to participate in an evening of antics.

Sazerac in Seersucker

The dinner includes a decadent five-course menu curated by Chef Gus Martin. Each course is meant to perfectly pair with the exclusive High West bourbon cocktails.

Dishes include:

Bacon-Wrapped Gulf Shrimp paired with a Sazerac

Pan-Roasted Pork Belly paired with a Fat Washed Honey Old Fashioned

Roasted Duck Risotto paired with a Black Pepper Boulevardier

Pan-Seared Pork Tournedos paired with a Trapper

and a Bourbon-Soaked Corn Cake paired with a Chocolate Washed Old Fashioned

This premier bourbon event takes place on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 in the evening. View the full menu here.

Tickets are $135 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased here. Reservations can also be made by calling the restaurant directly, at 504-525-8676. A credit card authorization will be required to secure your reservation.

Tujague’s is the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans, the birthplace of brunch, and home to the oldest stand-up bar in America, but first and foremost, Tujague’s is a neighborhood restaurant, located in America’s oldest neighborhood—the French Quarter.