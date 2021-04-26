Tickets still available for Bulleit Bourbon dinner pairing at The Tasting Room

NEW ORLEANS — Just over 24 hours until the pairing you’ve been waiting for.

On Tuesday, April 27, Chef Orlando Harris will be cooking up a four-course meal, all paired with tastily crafted bourbon cocktails.

But not just any bourbon: Bulleit, Bulleit Rye, Bulleit 10 Year, and a shot of Bulleit Barrel Strength.

This fun-filled evening will take place at The Tasting Room, located at 1906 Magazine Street, in New Orleans.

Bulleit Bourbon

Ticket’s are available for both the 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. experiences. Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased here.

The evening’s menu includes:

1st course: Crab & corn bisque
Cocktail: Amaro Old Fashioned: Bulleit, Averna Amaro, orange bitter

2nd course: Strawberry shortcake salad
Cocktail: Smoked Sazerac: Bulleit Rye, smoked Demerra syrup, D’aritsi Liq.

3rd course: Surf n turf
Cocktail: “Cutting the Fat”: Fat rinsed Bulleit, apple cider, lemon

4th course: Caramel apple
Cocktail: Bulleit Barrel Strength

See the full menu with descriptions here!

