NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Begin your New Orleans Wine & Food Experience with an intimate wine dinner at one of New Orleans’ premier restaurants.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them. Different wineries are featured at each restaurant.

All NOWFE Wine Dinners take place on Wednesday, June 8. prices vary by restaurant.

The following restaurants are participating:

Boucherie

Featuring Division Wine Co.

7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 862-5514

Click here for reservations

Menu



Copper Vine

Featuring La Crema

7pm | $125 inclusive of tax and service

(504) 208-9535

Click here for reservations

Menu



Saint John

Featuring Niner Wine Estates

7pm | $100 for main dining room | $120 for chef’s counter (tax/gratuity not included)

(504) 581-8120

Click here for reservations

Menu



Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard

Featuring Trinchero Family Estates

7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 581-3866 – Call for reservations





Featuring Olé Orleans Wines and Spirits

7pm

(504) 568-1157 – Call for reservations



Desi Vega’s Steakhouse

Featuring Stout Family Wines

7pm

(504) 523-7600 – Call for reservations



Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse

Featuring HALL Wines I WALT Wines I BACA Wines

7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 522-2467

Click here for reservations

Menu



Featuring Tenuta de Fessina, Mt. Etna, Italy

7pm | $150 Inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 648-6020 – Call for reservations



Palm&Pine

Featuring Second Line Wines

7pm | $160 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 814-6200

Click here for reservations

Menu



Ralph’s On The Park

Featuring Silver Oak & Twomey Wines

6:30pm | $175 Inclusive of tax & gratuity

(504) 488-1000 – Call for reservations

Menu



Restaurant August

Featuring Michael Corso Selections

7pm | $195 Inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 299-9777 – Call for reservations



Rib Room

Featuring Rombauer Vineyards

7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 529-7045

Call for reservations



Shaya

Featuring Massaya Wines from Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

7pm | $120 Inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 891-4213 – Call for reservations



The Grill Room at Windsor Court

Featuring Duckhorn Portfolio of Wines

7pm | $225 Inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 522-1994

Click here for reservations

Menu



Tommy’s Cuisine

Santa Margherita Winery

7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity

(504) 581-1103 – Call for reservations