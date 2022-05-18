NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Begin your New Orleans Wine & Food Experience with an intimate wine dinner at one of New Orleans’ premier restaurants.

Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them. Different wineries are featured at each restaurant.

All NOWFE Wine Dinners take place on Wednesday, June 8. prices vary by restaurant.

The following restaurants are participating:

  • Saint John
    Featuring Niner Wine Estates
    7pm | $100 for main dining room | $120 for chef’s counter (tax/gratuity not included)
    (504) 581-8120
    Click here for reservations
    Menu
  • Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard
    Featuring Trinchero Family Estates
    7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 581-3866 – Call for reservations

  • Café Reconcile
    Featuring Olé Orleans Wines and Spirits
    7pm
    (504) 568-1157 – Call for reservations
  • Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
    Featuring Stout Family Wines
    7pm
    (504) 523-7600 – Call for reservations
  • Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
    Featuring HALL Wines I WALT Wines I BACA Wines
    7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 522-2467
    Click here for reservations
    Menu
  • Domenica
    Featuring Tenuta de Fessina, Mt. Etna, Italy
    7pm | $150 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 648-6020 – Call for reservations
  • Ralph’s On The Park
    Featuring Silver Oak & Twomey Wines
    6:30pm | $175 Inclusive of tax & gratuity
    (504) 488-1000 – Call for reservations
    Menu
  • Restaurant August
    Featuring Michael Corso Selections
    7pm | $195 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 299-9777 – Call for reservations
  • Rib Room
    Featuring Rombauer Vineyards
    7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 529-7045
    Call for reservations
  • Shaya
    Featuring Massaya Wines from Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
    7pm | $120 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 891-4213 – Call for reservations
  • Tommy’s Cuisine
    Santa Margherita Winery
    7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity
    (504) 581-1103 – Call for reservations