NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Begin your New Orleans Wine & Food Experience with an intimate wine dinner at one of New Orleans’ premier restaurants.
Dine with friends and make new ones, while learning about the wine and food pairings directly from the wineries and the chefs that crafted them. Different wineries are featured at each restaurant.
All NOWFE Wine Dinners take place on Wednesday, June 8. prices vary by restaurant.
The following restaurants are participating:
- Boucherie
Featuring Division Wine Co.
7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 862-5514
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Copper Vine
Featuring La Crema
7pm | $125 inclusive of tax and service
(504) 208-9535
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Saint John
Featuring Niner Wine Estates
7pm | $100 for main dining room | $120 for chef’s counter (tax/gratuity not included)
(504) 581-8120
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Broussard’s Restaurant & Courtyard
Featuring Trinchero Family Estates
7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 581-3866 – Call for reservations
- Café Reconcile
Featuring Olé Orleans Wines and Spirits
7pm
(504) 568-1157 – Call for reservations
- Desi Vega’s Steakhouse
Featuring Stout Family Wines
7pm
(504) 523-7600 – Call for reservations
- Dickie Brennan’s Steakhouse
Featuring HALL Wines I WALT Wines I BACA Wines
7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 522-2467
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Domenica
Featuring Tenuta de Fessina, Mt. Etna, Italy
7pm | $150 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 648-6020 – Call for reservations
- Palm&Pine
Featuring Second Line Wines
7pm | $160 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 814-6200
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Ralph’s On The Park
Featuring Silver Oak & Twomey Wines
6:30pm | $175 Inclusive of tax & gratuity
(504) 488-1000 – Call for reservations
Menu
- Restaurant August
Featuring Michael Corso Selections
7pm | $195 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 299-9777 – Call for reservations
- Rib Room
Featuring Rombauer Vineyards
7pm | $150 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 529-7045
Call for reservations
- Shaya
Featuring Massaya Wines from Bekaa Valley, Lebanon
7pm | $120 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 891-4213 – Call for reservations
- The Grill Room at Windsor Court
Featuring Duckhorn Portfolio of Wines
7pm | $225 Inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 522-1994
Click here for reservations
Menu
- Tommy’s Cuisine
Santa Margherita Winery
7pm | $110 inclusive of tax and gratuity
(504) 581-1103 – Call for reservations