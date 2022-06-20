NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Happening on June 23, an evening of wine and tasty bites at Copper Vine.

Tickets are on sale now for A Taste of Burgundy, with Château de Pommard Wine. Over centuries, Burgundy has become known for being the best land in the world for producing both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, and it is for this reason that Burgundy wines have received such acclaim.

The evening will include five wine tastings and light bites to pair. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here.

Join Château de Pommard Wine Advisor Daniela DeSuta and CV Somm Emily Walker for a fun, educational experience centered around Burgundy!

This is a community event meant to encourage sharing and conversation; therefore, some parties may be sat in communal-style seating.