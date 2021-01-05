Test Kitchen Taylor’s Big Game Bound Recipes: Slow Cooker Queso

NEW ORLEANS – The easiest and most delicious queso is perfect for game day. Test Kitchen Taylor is showing you how it’s done!

Slow Cooker White Queso

Ingredients

8 ounces pepper Jack cheese, cut into cubes

8 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, cut into cubes

8 oz reduced-fat cream cheese (not fat free)

1 can (4.5oz) Old El Paso Chopped Green Chiles

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup 2% milk

2 cloves garlic

Directions

In a small slow cooker, combine all ingredients.

Cover and cook on low for four hours or until everything is melted, stirring to combine.

Turn to warm until ready to serve.

Serve with chips!