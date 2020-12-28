Taco Battle Monday: Southern’s vs. Mister Mao at Zony Mash Beer Project

NEW ORLEANS – Taco ’bout a good time! Taylor Feingold is giving you the first taste.

The details:

Tonight, Southern’s is going head to head against Mister Mao to see who makes the best taco. It’s all going down at Zony Mash Beer Project! What goes better with outside seating, delicious beer, and live music from local funk-rock band Mikey B3, than delicious tacos? The action is from 5 pm – 8 pm tonight.

Address: 3940 Thalia St, New Orleans, LA 70125

The competitors:

Southern’s is known for slinging their award-winning fried chicken sandwiches out of a truck, but their sister company is Gulf Tacos. This means that they’re no stranger to a great taco. Tonight, they hope to take home the gold with their Tacos de Pescadero and Tacos Chingon. They’ll also be serving up a delicious elote – a dish that was a big hit at the last Fried Chicken Fest (which they won, by the way!).

Mister Mao is bringing the heat with an Indian taco fusion tonight! They’ll be serving up Achari Chicken Tikka Tacos and Kerala Shrimp Tacos. They’ll also be serving up their Saag Nachos – served “wrecking ball” style. I’m not exactly sure what this means, but it sounds fun!

So who will win? The only way to see is to head out to Zony Mash Beer Project and cast your vote!