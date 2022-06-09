NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are on sale now for the one-night-only dinner with Tujague’s Barrel Pick High West Bourbon.

On June 16, put on your best Seersucker and participate in the revelry that is “Sazerac in Seersucker.”

The evening includes a decadent five-course menu curated by Chef Gus Martin. Each course is meant to perfectly pair with the exclusive High West bourbon cocktails.

Dishes include:

Bacon-Wrapped Gulf Shrimp paired with a Sazerac

Pan-Roasted Pork Belly paired with a Fat Washed Honey Old Fashioned

Roasted Duck Risotto paired with a Black Pepper Boulevardier

Pan-Seared Pork Tournedos paired with a Trapper

and a Bourbon-Soaked Corn Cake paired with a Chocolate Washed Old Fashioned

This premier bourbon event takes place on Thursday, June 16 at 6:30 in the evening. View the full menu here.

Tickets are $135 per person plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased here. Reservations can also be made by calling the restaurant directly, at 504-525-8676. A credit card authorization will be required to secure your reservation.

Tujague’s is the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans, the birthplace of brunch, and home to the oldest stand-up bar in America, but first and foremost, Tujague’s is a neighborhood restaurant, located in America’s oldest neighborhood—the French Quarter.