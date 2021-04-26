NOWFE presents, a wine dinner with Orin Swift Cellars, at Café Normandie

NEW ORLEANS — On June 23, join in on an evening celebration of food and wine at Café Normandie, on Magazine Street.

The five-course meal is being prepared by French chef Virgile Brandel whose years of experience in France, Asia, and Florida have left an imprint reflected in his culinary arts.

Orin Swift Cellars is providing the wine for the evening. This dinner will include the winery’s “Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc”, its Mannequin Chardonnay, the Abstract Red Blend, and the rich Palermo Cabernet Sauvignon.

Those fine wines will be paired with Louisiana gulf oysters, Crawfish and Blue Crab Stuffed Zucchini, Trout Colbert, and braised apple Beef Cheek cheeks, “Normandie Style.”

Tickets are on sale now. The cost is $125 per person, inclusive of tax and gratuity, and can be purchased here.

Café Normandie is located at 1000 Magazine Street, in New Orleans, just steps from the famed WWII Museum.

This dinner is just one in a long list of events being put on by The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience (NOWFE.) Find additional events here.