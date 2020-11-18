NOWFE continues with ‘Pizza e Vino’ at Kitchen in the Garden in City Park

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Wine and Food Festival continues this Saturday with a festive pizza making demo and wine tasting at the outdoor kitchen within City Park’s beautiful Botanical Garden.

Pizza bites of varying styles, fired in the Garden’s pizza oven will be created by dough-town, Nola Love Pizza, and more.

Several Italian varietals by Neat Wines will be paired with each pizza maker’s demo and offerings.

Tickets are $75 per person, and can be purchased here.

And still to come, the Art Walk & Wine Tasting on December 5 and the Seated Mini-Vinola on December 12.

While participating in events held or sponsored by the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience (NOWFE) “social distancing” must be practiced and face coverings worn until seated during all attended events to reduce the risks of exposure to COVID-19.

Because COVID-19 is extremely contagious and is spread mainly from person-to-person contact, NOWFE has put in place preventative measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, NOWFE cannot guarantee that its participants, volunteers, partners, or others in attendance will not become infected with COVID-19.

By attending a NOWFE event, you certify that you do not fall into any of the following categories:

Individuals who currently or within the past fourteen (14) days have experienced any symptoms associated with COVID-19, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath,

Individuals who have traveled at any point in the past fourteen (14) days either internationally or to a community in the U.S. that has experienced or is experiencing sustained community spread of COVID-19, or

Individuals who believe that they may have been exposed to a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and are not yet cleared as non-contagious by state or local public health authorities or the health care team responsible for their treatment.