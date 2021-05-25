Nolé New Orleans hosting ‘Let’s Talk Tequila’ dinner

Let’s Talk Tequila at Nolé New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After more than a year of closures and limited hours, Nolé is welcoming guests back with a tequila dinner.

Let’s Talk TEQUILA will be on June 17th, at 6:30 p.m. The three-course dinner is being catered by Mirepoix.

Tickets are $70 per person with complimentary off-street parking.

Throughout the evening, guests will explore selections from several premium tequila brands, including Maestro Dobel, Herradura, Avión, Milagro, and Olmeca Altos.

Situated on St. Charles Avenue, Nolé is a casual, neighborhood restaurant bringing fresh flavors of Mexico to the heart of New Orleans for lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch.

Founded by New Orleans native, Al Copeland, Jr., Nolé welcomes you to come in and unwind with family and friends in a relaxed and comfortable dining room while enjoying exciting Mexican cuisine.

Nolé is located at 2001 Saint Charles Avenue, in the Garden District.

This event is for guests 21+ only.