Nola Love Pizza: where you can eat delicious pizza for a good cause

NEW ORLEANS – This Friday night, grab yourself a delicious pizza for a good cause when Nola Love Pizza pops up at Slim Goodies Diner. There’s even a giveaway!

The Details

Chef Larry Galper will be firing up some top-notch pizza on Friday, October 16 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be located at Slim Goodies (332 Magazine Street). The restaurant will provide their full drink menu as well as indoor and outdoor seating. The event is first-come, first-serve, and dine-in only.

The Pizzas

Nola Love Pizza will be serving three types of pizza: The Margherita, Cacio e Pepe, and Meat-a-balls.

The Cause

Pizza proceeds will go towards feeding NOLA’s front line, first responders, artists, and anyone who needs love and support right now. Chef Larry Galper says, “The beauty of this is that you can eat and drink with your friends and because of that, others that are in need or deserving get to eat too!”

The giveaway

If you attend the event, there’s a chance you could win big, pizza style! Three diners will win a future pizza party that includes 3 pies and a cookie cake! The details for that giveaway will be printed on the menu.

For more info on the story of Nola Love Pizza, be sure to check out their website: NolaLovePizza.com

Take time to read their story, it’s a love letter to our city.



