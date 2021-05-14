‘Let’s Talk Tequila’ dinner at Nolé New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After more than a year of closures and limited hours, Nolé is welcoming guests back with a tequila dinner.

Let’s Talk TEQUILA will be on June 17th, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $70 per person with complimentary off-street parking. This event is for guests 21+ only.

Nolé is located at 2001 Saint Charles Avenue, in the Garden District.

The three-course dinner is being catered by Mirepoix.

Throughout the evening, guests will explore selections from several premium tequila brands, including Maestro Dobel, Herradura, Avión, Milagro, and Olmeca Altos.

The menu will consist of five Premium Tequilas paired with the following three courses:

Reception Cocktail:

Mexican Mule made with Olmeca Altos Plata

1st Course:

Shrimp & Tasso with Avocado Ranch

Smoky Pineapple Ginger Margarita made with Maestro Dobel Humito

2nd Course:

Avocado Salad

Sparkling Paloma made with Herradura Silver

3rd Course:

Surf & Turf Fajitas

a’ La Manhattan made with Milagro Barrel Select Anejo

After Dinner Drink:

NOLA-Chatta made with Avion Reposado Tequila and Gambino’s King Cake Rum Cream