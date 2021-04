Gris-Gris New Orleas

NEW ORLEANS — At Gris-Gris, Bar Manager Ethan Skaggs has been working hard to bring something fresh to the bar for Summer 2021.

Gris-Gris already has an amazing food menu, so they needed an epic cocktail menu to match.

Released on April 14, this Magazine Street favorite has an all-new Summer cocktail menu, and WGNO has the scoop on the new additions.

Gris-Gris Cocktails April 2021

Peach Frose

Galaxy Lemonade

Pitaya Bayou

Poblano y Pepino

Watermelon Juju

Loa Sangria