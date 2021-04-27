Last call for tickets to Tuesday nights Bulleit Bourbon dinner at The Tasting Room

NEW ORLEANS — Tickets are still available for both the 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. experiences. Tickets are available for both the 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. experiences. Tickets are $130 per person and can be purchased here.

Chef Orlando Harris will be cooking up a four-course meal, all paired with tastily crafted Bulleit Bourbon cocktails.

The first three courses are paired with a Bulleit cocktail, while the final course will be served with a shot of Bulleit Barrel Strength.

This fun-filled evening will take place at The Tasting Room, located at 1906 Magazine Street, in New Orleans.

The evenings’ menu includes:

The Tasting Room New Orleans

1st course:

Crab & corn bisque

Cocktail: Amaro Old Fashioned: Bulleit, Averna Amaro, orange bitter

2nd course:

Strawberry shortcake salad

Cocktail: Smoked Sazerac: Bulleit Rye, smoked Demerra syrup, D’aritsi Liq.

3rd course:

Surf n turf

Cocktail: “Cutting the Fat”: Fat rinsed Bulleit, apple cider, lemon

4th course:

Caramel apple

Cocktail: Bulleit Barrel Strength