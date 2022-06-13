NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tickets are on sale now for Poppy’s Pop-Up Drag Queen Brunch at Tujague’s.

On Sunday, June 26, kickoff the start of summer with a Sunday Funday featuring Poppy Tooker and friends!

The show starts at 11:00 a.m. and will last three hours. While enjoying the vivacious cast of New Orleans’ most beloved Queens, guests will feast on a three-course menu, featuring a variety of culinary delights.

Menu highlights include :

Gumbo YaYa with chicken & andouille

Duck & Chorizo Hash

BBQ Shrimp & Grits

Traditional Bread Pudding with rum sauce

And you can’t forget about the bottomless mimosas!

Tickets are $70 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations can be made here or by calling the restaurant at 504-525-8676. A credit card authorization will be required to secure your reservation.

Tujague’s is the second oldest restaurant in New Orleans, the birthplace of brunch, and home to the oldest stand-up bar in America, but first and foremost, Tujague’s is a neighborhood restaurant, located in America’s oldest neighborhood—the French Quarter.